Agong's decision in consenting to Muhyiddin's appointment as PM should be respected by all, says Kelantan MB

TUMPAT, March 1 — The decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in consenting to the appointment of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister should be respected by all quarters.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said Istana Negara had been cautious in finding the solution to resolve the political turmoil in the country.

“The decision should be respected because it is a decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong himself,” he told reporters when met after a charity concert which was held to raise funds for the construction of the PASTI Ar-Rahmah Palekbang building at Sekolah Menengah Ugama (Arab) Bustanul Saadah, Morak, here last night.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement yesterday, stated that the swearing-in ceremony of Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister will be held at 10.30 am at Istana Negara tomorrow.

Ahmad also expressed confidence of Muhyiddin’s capability to lead the country’s administration based on his extensive experience in the previous administration.

“I think from his experience and what is going on around us, I am confident he is able to come up with strategies to address issues and matters that cropped up over the past 22 months (during the Pakatan Harapan government),” he added. — Bernama