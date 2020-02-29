Of nasi briyani, pizza and sirap bandung, media served lunch outside Istana Negara

A palace representative distributes food and drinks to media personnel camped ouside Istana Negara, February 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Members of the media stationed outside Istana Negara today were treated to nasi briyani and sirap bandung from a local diner here for lunch amid the ongoing political crisis.

Restoran Ali Maju, who sponsored the meal, began distributing the food and drinks around 1pm.

Sirap bandung a popular drink in Malaysia, consists of evaporated milk or condensed milk flavoured with rose syrup, giving it a pink colour.

Half an hour later, palace representatives also distributed several boxes of pizza from Pizza Hut and Pepsi canned drinks to around 50 media personnel camped outside Istana Negara.

Several other food and beverage companies have been dropping by since last Monday to provide free meals and snacks to media personnel staking out at several locations throughout Klang Valley.

These included Istana Negara, the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's house in Seri Kembangan.