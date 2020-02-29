Muhyiddin: I’m bringing Perikatan Nasional’s voice to the palace

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will bring the voice of “Perikatan Nasional” to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today.

He said the new coalition’s intention is to save the country from the current political crisis.

“All of us from Perikatan Nasional, everyone you can see here, will be going to Istana Negara with this document that we are bringing, to seek an audience with the Agong.

“Our intention is to do our level best to save the country from what’s going on now.

“We have a sincere purpose and we implore all Malaysians to provide prayers and show support for our efforts to ensure our success,” he told reporters in front of his residence before leaving for Istana Negara today.

Muhyiddin, however, declined to comment on Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision not to support him as the next prime minister.

“I call on everyone to pray and hope we will receive blessings from Allah,” he said before leaving.

Muhyiddin who is in the spotlight in the race to be the next prime minister is currently supported by a faction of Bersatu, former PKR member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction, PAS, Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), MCA and MIC.

However this morning Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has the numbers to be the next prime minister of Malaysia, after meeting with Pakatan Harapan.

Yesterday, PH had said it was backing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be its prime minister candidate.