Kelantan police make mega drug haul in 2019

PASIR PUTEH, Feb 29 — Kelantan police seized drugs worth almost RM60 million last year, said Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohd Piah.

He said several large seizures took place at the Malaysian-Thai border especially in Pasir Mas and Tumpat apart from Gua Musang and Kota Bharu, and other districts.

“Thousands of drug addicts and drug traffickers were nabbed in operations conducted by Kelantan police last year,” he told reporters after opening the Police Adopted Village at Kampung Nelayan resettlement in Tok Bali here today.

He said drug related crimes such as burglaries, thefts and snatching are rampant in the community as addicts are desperate to find money to satisfy their cravings.

In this regard, Abdullah said Kelantan police received one or two reports daily from parents on free sex practised by their children.

He said the offenders comprised schoolgirls aged between 12 and 16 with boys aged between 16 and 17. — Bernama