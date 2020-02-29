Disclose the conditions for supporting Muhyiddin as 8th prime minister, Sarawak CM urged

File photo of Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg in Kuching January 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 29 — Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) today urged Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg to disclose the conditions and terms of agreement of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th prime minister

Its president Lina Soo said the chief minister will have to explain to the people of Sarawak the conditions and terms of the agreement or negotiation.

“Did he unilaterally decide the terms of agreement for the Sarawak government without consultation with all the other parties?

“Was any deal struck as to whether Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) was part of the agreement and what is Sarawak’s position on ownership and economic rights over our oil and gas?” she asked.

Soo also asked how are Sarawak’s rights being protected.

“We need answers and we need transparency from the chief minister and all the GPS parties,” she added.

Soo said Aspirasi is surprised with the appointment of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president as the prime minister of Malaysia.

She said this is because the Aspirasi has been waiting for GPS to announce its position which it claims would be deliberated and decided upon only tomorrow.

“It would have been more proper if GPS has announced its position to the people of Sarawak.

“This does not augur well for democracy and indeed the Sarawak government owes the people an explanation,” she said.

Soo urged the new government to get down to reviving the economy, boosting investor confidence, creating jobs and putting food on the table, as the people right now are suffering to make ends meet with spiralling prices and new taxes.

“After all in another three years, in the democratic process, the people have the power to choose the government again,” she said.