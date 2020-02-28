Watch what you say now, security forces tells Malaysians as political impasse continues

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speak to reporters outside Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador assured Malaysians that the country is still peaceful and orderly despite the ongoing political tumult following the dissolution of Cabinet Monday.

He said the country’s security forces are keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure nothing untoward happens.

He advised Malaysians, including the politicians to stay calm, follow the law and not post anything inflammatory on social media.

“Avoid provocative statements. And for the public, stop speculating,” Abdul Hamid told reporters in front of the palace.

He said police are investigating a social media user for posting a speculative piece about the palace.

The IGP and Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang were given an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today.

Affendi told reporters that he had updated the King on the military’s readiness to intervene if the situation spirals out of control.

“For the armed forces, we have made various preparations to improve readiness so that no unwanted elements could take advantage of the situation,” he said.