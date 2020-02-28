Waiting in front of Muhyiddin’s house, members of the press remember a similar scene (almost) five years ago

Members of the media gather in front of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara, February 28, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The scene in front of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s house is eerily reminiscent of a particular evening in July 2015, when he was sacked as the deputy prime minister by then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Just like it was on that day five years ago, MPs and party leaders were seen entering and leaving the house.

Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir, Datuk Seri Shapie Apdal as well as Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Datuk Mansor Othman, Wille Mongin and Baru Bian were some of those spotted.

Some of these same politicians were seen entering the house today.

In the background, known operators from various political parties can be seen; these are people whose presence is often ignored by the members of the media camping in front of the Bersatu president’s house.

It feels like they are negotiating or waiting for something or someone as more and more people arrived after 8pm.

Muhyiddin’s long-time aide Datuk Ainon Ismail, who has a good rapport with the media fraternity, provided food, drinks and chairs to be shared among the 50 or so pressmen present.

Muhyiddin himself has yet to come out and address the media.

His other long-time aide Hafiz told reporters that his boss will not give any statement nor hold any press conference today.

The only thing different this time round is that Muhyiddin is in the spotlight as reports emerged that he has received support from at least five parties — Bersatu, Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC and PBRS — to become Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.