Rulers’ special meeting today hoped to resolve country's political crisis

General view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The political turmoil that has plagued the country since Sunday seems to have yet to reach a conclusion.

Today, the Conference of Rulers is expected to convene a special meeting at Istana Negara, before Friday prayers.

The results of this meeting is certainly important, in light of the current political situation of the country, including the possibilities under consideration of the Rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, among them, a new government or the dissolution of the Dewan Rakyat.

The outcome of this meeting is certainly awaited by Malaysians to shed some light to this ongoing web of government transition.

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday confirmed that a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat will be held on March 2 to determine the candidate who commands majority support to be the next prime minister.

Dr Mahathir yesterday said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said that he could not find anybody with a distinct majority and, because he did not get a distinct majority, the King said that the right forum would be the Parliament or Dewan Rakyat.

The prime minister also said that if the special sitting could not reach an agreement, a snap polls would be held.

Meanwhile, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said that all processes related to election of the new prime minister in the Dewan Rakyat will be determined after official notification from the interim prime minister on the special sitting.

Also on the current development, political parties are today expected to convene respective special meetings to discuss their next action in this situation.

The happenings at the Federal level are expected to affect the state governments, giving rise to the probability of change of government in certain states. — Bernama