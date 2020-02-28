PAS will assist new Johor government coalition

Newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (centre) said state ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar had used his prerogative under the Johor State Constitution 1895 to appoint him as the mentri besar. Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said PAS would discuss with the party’s allies in the new coalition to help champion the welfare of the people in the state. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 — Johor PAS today gives its assurance that it will be together in playing a role to ensure the state government’s administration under a new coalition (Gabungan Baharu) runs smoothly.

Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said PAS would discuss with the party’s allies in the new coalition to help champion the welfare of the people in the state.

“On behalf of PAS, I am very grateful to god and I wish to congratulate Datuk Hasni Mohammad who has been appointed as the Mentri Besar of Johor and we will support the new government as per the agreement which had taken place prior to this.

“PAS will play a role in ensuring that the administration runs smoothly, development is in good condition and that all aspects including religious, physical and spiritual can progress transparently,” he told reporters during a media conference at a hotel here today.

Also present at the press conference were the new Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Mazlan Bujang.

Abdullah said PAS’ role was focused on providing views on Islam.

“As a party that has been in the political arena for a long time and which is already known to champion Islamic policies, so this is our role, to highlight Islamic views where appropriate.

“Coincidently, Datuk Hasni and I have a very close relationship. Even when I was an opposition in the past, PAS was an opposition that performed, we are transparent, so our ties are good.

“So, now it is even better, stronger, meaning earlier, before the unification, we already had an understanding,” he added.

Earlier, Hasni, who is also Benut State Assemblyman, took the oath of office as the 18th Johor Mentri Besar at Istana Bukit Serene here today.

Hasni, 61, is the Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and the state Umno Liaison Committee chairman.

He replaced Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal of Bersatu, who was appointed the 17th Mentri Besar, on April 14, 2019. — Bernama