Malay Rulers arrive at Istana Negara for special meeting

A vehicle ferrying Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Malay Rulers have started arriving at Istana Negara here this morning to attend a special meeting after the political turmoil that has plagued the country since Sunday.

The Malay Rulers are set to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who has interviewed almost all MPs over the past two days to determine who commands the confidence of the majority in Parliament.

The Johor palace motorcade was seen entering the main entrance gate of the Istana Negara at 9.32am, signaling the arrival of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

There’s a heavy police presence in the vicinity of the palace currently.

The Johor palace motorcade is seen entering the main entrance gate of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The Conference of Rulers meeting today is in light of the current political quagmire, triggered by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir’s resignation on Monday.

The Rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will look into the possibility of a new government or the dissolution of the Dewan Rakyat.

Others expected to arrive include Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, Sultan Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Sultan Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah as well as Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, Pahang Acting regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Mahkota Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra.

MORE TO COME