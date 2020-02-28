Cops to probe Tawau chopper crash

T Tawau District Police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said initial findings indicated that the helicopter had attempted to land at the helipad but lost control before crashing into the rooftop of one of the buildings at the camp. ― Picture by Hari Anggara AWAU, Feb 28 — Investigations into the Royal Malaysia Police helicopter crash at the General Operation Force (PGA) 14th Battalion Camp in Jalan Air Panas here will be carried out today.

“We have activated a control centre at the scene,” he told reporters when met at the scene last night.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre has released the name of all six policemen involved in the crash.

They are Sgt Mohamad Radzie Radaie, 40; ASP Shaike Faiqzal Johari, 34; DSP Norhashim Ahmad, 44; Harry Joinin, 36; Sgt Wedrich Sindih, 34; and Cpl Andyrian Shah Mohd Saufi, 33.

Earlier, Bernama reported that a PDRM helicopter carrying six members of the Kota Kinabalu PDRM Air Wing Unit had crashed while attempting to land at the PGA 14th Battalion Camp at 7.40pm today. — Bernama