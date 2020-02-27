Umno meeting this afternoon to discuss 'all possibilities’, including snap polls

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki arrives for the 2019 Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, December 5, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — According to Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, the meeting at 3pm is expected to discuss and prepare for all possibilities, including a snap election, which the party is insisting on.

“Yes, of course, we have to prepare for any eventuality,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

“[Snap election] can also be part of it but remember we are a political party. Let’s say the Agong decides to dissolve the Parliament, so we have to prepare.”

Despite that, Asyraf admitted that there is nothing strange about holding meetings with the party’s division chiefs to update them of the current spate of events.

He said the meeting was called to keep all key members abreast and prepared.

“If Agong says okay, a new government is to be formed, so again we have to put our position right. That’s why this calls for a political party like ours to have this meeting.

“Because of the recent development, we had to call for the meeting,” he further explained, pointing out that it was important to have the “same narrative” among all of the party’s division leaders.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa had earlier tweeted of the meeting, chaired by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other Supreme Council members.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir, in his first public address since the political turmoil began last Sunday, asked to be given the opportunity to form and lead a non-partisan government covering the entire political spectrum.

In it, he insisted that he would never work with Umno and PAS MPs.

Umno and PAS have since reiterated that they are urging that Parliament be dissolved to allow for a snap general election.