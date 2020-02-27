Umno sec-gen refuses to comment on new Johor coalition including his party

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa declined to speak about a new Johor coalition purportedly including his party and claiming it could form the next state government.

A total of 28 state assemblymen from Barisan Nasional, PAS and Bersatu claimed to have secured a simple majority in the Johor assembly, thanks to an unidentified Pakatan Harapan assemblyman who pledged to support this.

In a statement issued by the Johor Palace, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said he hopes the new coalition state government can be formed immediately, following a deadlock in the state.

“Also no comments from Umno at this time. We must respect the process that must be done in Johor.

“We must especially respect the Johor palace. The process will happen according to certain channels, so for now no comments from Umno.

“Comments on matters like this would only be issued in writing and officially,” Annuar said.

Previously, Pakatan Harapan had 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Parti Amanah Negara and five from PKR.

With the departure of Bersatu assemblymen after the party withdrew from the pact, PH has 28 left, but the alleged defection would drop this to just 27.

Due to the stalemate, Sultan Ibrahim had conducted an interview with the assemblymen at the Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim in Bukit Timbalan yesterday, witnessed by the Johor state secretary and also the state’s legal advisor.

Every assemblyman was also required to sign a statutory declaration (SD) to confirm whether they are with PH or the new coalition.

“From a total of 56 state assemblymen that were called, two did not present themselves. They were the Simpang Jeram and Puteri Wangsa assemblymen,” said the statement.

Simpang Jeram referred to Amanah deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, while Puteri Wangsa is Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang.

With both sides having 27 representatives during the interview, it was not known whether the 28-strong BN-PAS-Bersatu pact included Mazlan or one PH assemblyman switched sides.

The Johor PH are believed to be gathering its state lawmakers tonight to demonstrate that they still controlled 28 seats in the assembly.