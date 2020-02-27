Umno, PAS deny supporting Muhyiddin as PM candidate, want Parliament dissolved

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (left) and PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan during a press conference at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Umno and PAS today denied a news report that both parties are in favour of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin becoming the next prime minister.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today said all official comments on matters pertaining to the party can only come from him or the president.

Takiyuddin was responding to an article in The Star today reporting PAS and Umno MPs have signed a statutory declaration (SD) for Muhyiddin to become prime minister.

“This news report is inaccurate.

“PAS and Umno are still of the opinion that Parliament should be dissolved. Any official matters related to PAS will come from the president and the secretary-general in written statements,” Takiyuddin posted on his Twitter account.

Umno and PAS have joined forces to form Muafakat Nasional in hopes of winning Putrajaya back in GE15.

Since the political turmoil started on Monday, both parties have called for Parliament to be dissolved and fresh elections to be held.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa in n a statement today also denied it has thrown its backing behind Muhyiddin

“Umno and PAS are steadfast on our stand in seeking the approval of Yand di-Pertuan Agong, to dissolve the Parliament so that the people can make the final resolve to this problem currently.

“Any other statement on this matter would only be issued formally by the party president or the secretary-general,” he added.

Prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Monday amidst speculation of a power grab within the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. It involved Bersatu, a rogue PKR faction headed by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and several Opposition parties.

He was then appointed as interim prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and in a national broadcast yesterday, he asked to be given the opportunity to form and lead a non-partisan government covering the entire political spectrum.



