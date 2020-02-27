TI-Malaysia reminds politicians not to use bribery as means to secure positions

Muhammad said TI-M will not stand for money politics, oppressive regimes built on lies, and bribery as a means to rule. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Transparency International Malaysia said it will be keeping a close watch on politicians in light of current political developments in the country.

Its president Muhammad Mohan said all parties attempting to seize power through bribery and promises of wealth and contracts should be investigated and charged with corruption.

“The rakyat have been loud and clear on May 9, 2018. We have zero tolerance for a corrupt government.

“We will not stand for money politics, oppressive regimes built on lies, and bribery as a means to rule,” said Muhammad in a statement today.

He asked Malaysians who have information on corruption and bribery to step forward and give evidence to the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission).

“We must purge the political sphere of money politics and politicians who are ‘up for sale’,” he said.

It was reported that the MACC had issued a similar reminder yesterday about being vigilant against bribery and corruption.

MACC deputy commissioner (Operations) Azam Baki reminded MPs not to offer or receive bribes in any form in their bid to secure positions.

Azam reportedly said that any MP who offers, gives, or receives bribes in any form from parties with vested interest for positions is committing an offence under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.