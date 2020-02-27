Stimulus package expected to ease businesses’ cash flow burden, says Azmin

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is seen leaving Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The measures that will be taken through the economic stimulus package announced by Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are expected to ease the cash flow burden of affected businesses and individuals, particularly in the tourism and export sectors.

In a joint statement today, Gombak Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and 10 MPs who exited Parti Keadilan Rakyat recently, opined that measures such as deferment of income tax instalment payments, provision of temporary discounts, loan assistance, and gift of one-off payment and special allowance would certainly lighten the burden for those in need.

“Besides that, the implementation by the government as well as financial institutions proactively and continuously will not only guarantee that the assistance to businesses and households involved are effective, the stimulus package will also strengthen the country’s economic fundamentals to promote quality investments.

“We are confident the government’s efforts will restore the confidence of the business community and investors on the nation’s economy, as well as trigger new growth in facing critical challenges from the global economic scenario and impact from Covid-19,” he said.

Hence, Azmin and the 10 MPs are committed to the government’s agenda which prioritises the people’s well-being and called on everyone to continue to do the same.

The three strategies that anchored this stimulus package will not only able to address the Covid-19 impact on affected businesses and households, but have an important role to spur people-centric economic growth and promote quality investments, he said. — Bernama