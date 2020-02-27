SRC trial: Jho Low referred to Najib as ‘boss’, says company director

Putra Perdana Construction Sdn Bhd representative, Datuk Rosman Abdullah, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 27, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — A director of Putrajaya Perdana Bhd (PPB) said fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho had referred to Datuk Seri Najib Razak as his “boss” when money totalling RM170 million was transferred in and out of the company’s subsidiaries from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

In Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM42 million SRC International corruption trial at the High Court today, PPB group managing director Datuk Rosman Abdullah said this under cross-examination by Datuk V. Sithambaram.

Rosman who is also the eighth defence witness, stated in court that Low had instructed the transfer of RM27 million out of the RM170 million into two of Najib’s AmIslamic Bank accounts (account-ending 906 and 880) between July and September 2014.

At the material time, Rosman said he had no knowledge that both accounts belonged to Najib.

Sithambaram: On the 8th of July, 2014, Low asked you to inform him after the RM27 million transfer to AmPrivate Banking-1MY account?

Rosman: Yes.

Sithambaram: He asked you to inform him so that he could inform his boss.

Rosman: Yes, that’s what he said.

Sithambaram: This you knew from past communication with Low, when Low mentioned boss at the time, you knew that he was referring to Datuk Seri Najib.

Rosman: Yes.

Sithambaram: And you also knew from Datuk Azlin Alias (Najib’s principal private secretary) that Low had a direct contact or ‘hubungan terus’ with Datuk Seri Najib.

Rosman: Yes. That was what I mentioned in my MACC statement.

Rosman testified that at the time, PPB was under Low’s control via UBG Bhd, so he did not have a say in the matter.

Cendana Destini Sdn Bhd, a company controlled by Rosman, had entered into a share sale agreement to acquire 100 per cent interest in PPB from Utama Banking Group Bhd (UBG) for RM240 million, which was only completed in April 2015.

The RM170 million, according to Low, was an advance from SRC International for a contract Low was negotiating to be entered into by Putra Perdana Construction Sdn Bhd (PPC), a subsidiary of PPB.

Getting to know Jho Low

Rosman also testified that he was acquainted with Low through Azlin who introduced him as a potential business partner to Low in 2011.

This also confirmed his testimony provided in court where he dealt with Low between 2011 and 2014 when he wanted to acquire PPB from Low’s company Utama Banking Group (UBG).

Sithambaram: In fact in July 2011, you were invited by Azlin to London, United Kingdom for you to be introduced to the owner of PPB, mainly Jho Low.

Rosman: Yes.

Sithambaram: And you met Low together with Azlin at The Dorchester hotel in London.

Rosman: Yes, that is what I have stated in MACC statement.

He then agreed that without the introduction by Azlin, he would not have known Low.

Earlier, Sithambaram had pointed out the close relationship shared between Rosman and Azlin, from being schoolmates to classmates and even hostel roommates.

Sithambaram: In fact you both studied or went to school in Sekolah Menengah Sains Tengku Abdullah in Raub, Pahang.

Rosman: Yes that is correct.

Sithambaram: Datuk Azlin was in fact your classmate and roommate at the hostel at the school.

Rosman: Yes correct.

Sithambaram: I get the feeling you both are pretty good friends.

Rosman: Yes I would not deny that.

Najib is on trial over seven charges related to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Three are for criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, three more are for laundering the RM42 million, and the last is for abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same sum.