Report: Dr M summoned to Istana Negara at 11am

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been summoned to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Istana Negara at 11am. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — State broadcast channel RTM reported this morning that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been summoned to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Istana Negara at 11am.

RTM also reported that Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat had also been similarly summoned.

Malay Mail is seeking verification with palace officials and Dr Mahathir’s office regarding the matter.

Dr Mahathir was scheduled to launch the stimulus package for the nation amid the Covid-19 outbreak this afternoon.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir, in his first public address since the political turmoil began last Sunday, asked to be given the opportunity to form and lead a non-partisan government covering the entire political spectrum.

He resigned unexpectedly as prime minister on Monday following open speculation of a power grab involving his Bersatu, a rogue PKR faction headed by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and several Opposition parties.



