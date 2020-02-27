Ranau MP replaces Facebook status denying leaving PKR for Azmin

Johnathan is part of Azmin’s 10 supporters who had formed an independent bloc after leaving PKR on February 24. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — About one hour after posting a Facebook status saying that he never left PKR, Ranau MP Johnathan Yasin had taken down the status and replaced it with a different message.

In the new post, Johnathan said that any issues regarding his position in the party will be discussed with the party’s committee and bureau later today.

“Any issues regarding my position in the party will be discussed with the party’s bureau and committee members this afternoon. #keepCalm,” said Johnathan who did not disclose whether he will be seeing the party’s political bureau.

Earlier, Johnathan had posted a status message on the social media platform denying that he had left the party to join Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s camp.

The message read: “Salam. For the record, I am still in PKR. At the same time, I also deny that I have given my agreement to leave the party. I will clarify this matter with the party’s committee/bureau later this afternoon.”

The post also saw a Malay newspaper article stating that he and the nine other MPs backing Azmin will be joining Bersatu.

However, a source close to the lawmaker told the Malay Mail that Johnathan’s social media and Facebook administrator had made a mistake and that Johnathan was not aware of what was uploaded.

“It was his admin. When we brought the matter up with him, he said he didn’t say anything. We advised him to delete the post if it is not true and he has done so,” said the source.

