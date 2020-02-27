Nik Nazmi rejects non-partisan govt, says Anwar for PM best solution

Nik Nazmi said the Pakatan Harapan consensus is the best choice for the country right now. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today said Malaysia does not need a non-partisan government as it will not be a solution to the current political impasse.

“Malaysia doesn’t need the proposed 'Non-Party Government' even with the best possible intentions.

“This proposed form of government is only ever really necessary during a time of great national crisis, such as how the UK had all-party coalitions or 'National Governments' during World War I, the Great Depression and World War II.

“One could argue that Malaysia is facing a ‘crisis’ right now, with the global Covid-19 outbreak and weakening economy. However, no other country in the world has chosen to meet these challenges by suspending their political processes or expecting their parties to surrender their autonomy to one leader,” the Setiawangsa MP said in a statement today.

Nik Nazmi said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) consensus is the best choice for the country right now.

“The choice conveyed to His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong among three blocks of MPs are clear: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim or Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister or the dissolution of Parliament.

“There is no consensus on the matter and I believe the option with the biggest bloc of support — Anwar — is worthy of consideration,” he said

He said the only real “crisis” Malaysia is facing currently is the one manufactured by the 'Sheraton Move' plotters.

“They are the ones who rejected Pakatan Harapan's consensus and manifesto. So the urgency for a unity government is simply not there. Also, the utility of such an arrangement is questionable.

“We must allow our nation’s constitutional processes to take their course. Setting aside ‘politics’ is not going to help improve our economy or ease the distrust between our different communities,” he added.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced on live television his proposal to lead a non-partisan government if given the opportunity.

The interim prime minister laid down the proposition after apologising for the political turmoil and explained the reasons for his resignation, which brought about the collapse of the PH government.

Following that, PH said its lawmakers proposed Anwar as the next prime minister when they met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.