Kedah Bersatu-PH govt best way to resolve problem, says state PKR chief

Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul said the alliance between Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan in Kedah is the best solution to the political uncertainty in the state. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Feb 27 — The alliance between Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Kedah is the best solution to the political uncertainty in the state, said Kedah PKR chairman Datuk Johari Abdul.

He said the move was also in the best interest of the people as it would fulfil their mandate in the last general election.

“We had a long discussion to look at (the situation in) the state, the people and the state administration ... our priority should be to ensure that people’s lives are not affected,” he said at a press conference here today.

Kedah Amanah chairman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi said with the decision today, the state government administration would continue to function as usual.

“I, on behalf of Amanah, as the (state) chairman with four assemblymen, support Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s leadership as Menteri Besar to continue leading the Kedah government,” he said.

Kedah DAP chairman Tan Kok Yew said he also fully supported Mukhriz to remain the menteri besar as chosen by the people.

Earlier, Mukhriz announced at a press conference that there was no change in the Kedah government leadership although Bersatu had quit PH.

He said that while previously the Kedah government was a PH administration, it is now a PH plus Bersatu government.

The decision was reached after Mukhriz received the support of all state assemblymen from PH and Bersatu, and this was consented to by the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

The Kedah State Legislative Assembly has 36 seats, with PAS having 15; Bersatu, 6; PKR, 7; Amanah, 4; Umno, 2; and DAP, 2. — Bernama