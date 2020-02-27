Dr M leaves Istana Negara in silence after one-hour audience with Agong

A vehicle ferrying Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves Istana Negara February 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has left the Istana Negara after a roughly one hour audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He did not address the media when exiting.

Details have yet to emerge at this point what the meeting with the King was about, ahead of speculation that Dr Mahathir may have the necessary support to form the next government.

State broadcast channel RTM earlier also reported Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat as having been similarly summoned to Istana Negara.

However, she was not spotted by any media stationed at the palace.

Dr Mahathir was scheduled to launch the stimulus package for the nation amid the Covid-19 outbreak this afternoon.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir, in his first public address since the political turmoil began last Sunday, asked to be given the opportunity to form and lead a non-partisan government covering the entire political spectrum.

He resigned unexpectedly as prime minister on Monday following open speculation of a power grab involving his Bersatu, a rogue PKR faction headed by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and several Opposition parties.