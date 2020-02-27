Anwar says Pakatan not planning to approach Dr M, but insists bridges not yet burned

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen leaving the Eastin Hotel February 27,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is not chasing an immediate reconciliation with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but would keep communication channels open with the interim prime minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar was speaking to reporters at the Eastin Hotel here where PH leaders had gathered earlier this afternoon.

“No, that doesn’t arise,” he said when asked if the coalition would mend ties with the Bersatu chairman.

However, he would not say if this meant the coalition has abandoned any possibility of resuming the partnership with Dr Mahathir and Bersatu that previously said it was leaving PH.

“No, we’re Harapan, but he is the one who has already left,” he said when asked if the break-up was permanent.

MORE TO COME