After showing off 28 reps, Johor Pakatan also chases audience with Sultan

Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (centre), who represented the Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH), said the coalition will request to have an audience with state ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) will request an audience with Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar after demonstrating that it has the support of 28 lawmakers in the 56-seat state assembly tonight.

Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, who represented the coalition, said they will request the audience as soon as possible.

“Tonight is an important event for the country and Johor due to the political turmoil.

“After Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia‘s (Bersatu) exit from PH, we in Johor PH have a need to discuss with the three remaining component parties, namely Amanah, DAP and PKR to determine the coalition’s future,” said Syed Ibrahim.

He said this at the Grand Paragon Johor Baru hotel here after a meeting with all 28 PH assemblymen from DAP, PKR and Amanah.

Syed Ibrahim said Johor PH also decided to appoint Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman, as the state PH coordinator.

“We appointed Aminolhuda as we need someone who can coordinate the activities of Johor PH,” he said.

Earlier, Aminolhuda announced that Johor PH has the backing of 28 out of 56 assemblymen.

He said the coalition now has the solid support from 28 state lawmakers, rejecting an earlier announcement of a new government with the alliance of the state chapters of Bersatu, Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.