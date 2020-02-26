Sun will shine again for Pakatan, says Amanah rep ahead of party’s meet with Agong

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa arrives at Istana Negara February 26,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — MPs from Parti Amanah Negara have arrived at Istana Negara today for their interview with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Arriving in separate cars, most of them stopped to greet the media with smiles, while expressing hope for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to make a comeback as Malaysia’s government.

Parit Buntar MP Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said that all 11 MPs from the Islamist party are praying that the political turmoil will end in favour of PH and its voters.

“We are putting a lot of hope today, there is hope, the sun will shine again,” he told reporters in front of the gate 2 of Istana Negara.

Meanwhile, Hulu Langat MP Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus and Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad said the party is holding the voters’ mandate from the 14th general election.

“We are with PH, Amanah is solid and we held to the mandate and promise made to the people,” Khalid said.

On Monday, Amanah threw its full support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister even after his resignation from the post

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said his party is still firmly with Dr Mahathir and the Pakatan Harapan coalition, amid intense speculation of a new alliance being formed to be government.