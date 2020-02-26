Prime Minister’s Dept: Civil servants should be professional during Malaysia’s administration change

This picture taken on September 9, 2008 shows the prime minister's office and Putra mosque in Putrajaya. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The public service which is a pillar of government administration must act professionally in dealing with the change in country’s administration, said the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

JPM in a statement said civil servants should stay away from the political turmoil to protect the integrity and professionalism of the public service and to provide the best service without favouring any groups.

“All civil servants should be wise in facing the challenges while focusing on managing risks and they should always be on site to see the progress,” said JPM.

JPM said service should be dispensed with the principle of the best delivery in line with the slogan,” I, who carry out the trust” as the people put high hopes on public servants to implement the trust.

“Managing change is a difficult and challenging task. Nonetheless with the leadership of the Chief Secretary to the Government and 1.6 million civil servants, the task will be implemented with trust, responsibility, speedily as well as free from errors and negative perception,” it said.

On Monday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the seventh Prime Minister.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah accepted the resignation and later appointed Dr Mahathir as the interim prime minister while waiting for the appointment of the new prime minister and members of the new administration.

The King, on the advice of the Prime Minister also revoked the appointment of the deputy prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries on the same date.

JPM said civil servants should be ready to the understand and recognise the appropriate interaction to face any changes of the new team towards strengthening the nation’s administration.

“Civil servants should have the resilience and readiness to adapt when implementing their responsibilities to meet the expectations of the people as a stakeholder of the government,” the statement said. — Bernama