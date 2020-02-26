Penang launches holiday campaign offering 50pc discount

A tourist in Penang looks at the many Jalur Gemilang flying in the breeze on August 30, 2013 as Malaysia gets ready to celebrate its 56th National Day. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 26 — The Penang state government with the cooperation of the Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP) has launched a holiday campaign to the state by offering as much as 50 per cent discount.

State Tourism Development, Heritage, Culture and Arts Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the campaign was launched to drive the state’s tourism economy following Covid-19 infection in the world which curbed tourist flow to other countries.

“The campaign also involved the cooperation of Penang Global Tourism (PGT) which offers special dis counts starting from March 15 to May 15.

“The offer can also be enjoyed exclusively by Penang residents who hold Mykad with 07, 34 and 35 state codes or with Penang residential address,” he said at a media conference here today.

According to him, more than 20 industry players are involved in the campaign to generate more revenue in the tourism sector while encouraging more people to visit Penang.

“Among the places involved are ‘ticket-based’ spots such The TOP Penang, Tech Dome Penang, Dark Mansion-3D Glow in the Dark Museum, Penang Hop On Hop Off, Penang Bird Park, Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm and many more including various famous restaurants and retailers,” he said.

Yeoh hoped ATAP would also forge stronger cooperation with related organisations such as the Penang Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), Penang Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta), Penang Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) and airlines.

“The initiative is to help stimulate the slow tourism business due to Covid-19 infection,” he said. — Bernama