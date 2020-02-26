Pakatan confirms naming Anwar to be PM

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters gathered outside his residence in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) said its lawmakers proposed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister when they met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement, the three-party coalition said it had sought to bring Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad back and invited him to chair its presidential council meeting after the intrigue erupted.

However, PH said he declined to attend.

“As such, the presidential council resolved yesterday that Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister candidate is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” the coalition said.

The coalition had delayed the release of the statement to allow interim PM Dr Mahathir to address the nation via live telecast, during which he asked for the chance to lead a non-partisan government.

MORE TO COME