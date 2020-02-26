Johor Sultan leaves Bukit Timbalan after meeting with state assemblymen

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar leaving the Sultan Ibrahim Building after meeting the state assemblymen at Bukit Timbalan in Johor Baru February 26, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has ended his meeting with a majority of the state’s assemblymen whom he summoned to the Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim administrative building in Bukit Timbalan here today.

More than 50 assemblymen turned up for the meeting scheduled for 2.30pm today.

It is understood that he asked the state assemblymen to state their choice between the Pakatan Harapan (PH) or the new mixed coalition.

The matter was confirmed by several assemblymen who were met by reporters outside Bukit Timbalan after the meeting

Among them was Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) Kota Iskandar assemblyman Dzulkefly Ahmad, who said the sultan met them individually for under five minutes.

“I made my choice and it went well. I thank the Sultan of Johor for helping to resolve this political crisis,” said Dzulkefly, who is also the Johor Amanah deputy chief.

Meanwhile, DAP’s Bekok assemblyman S. Ramakrishnan said the sultan asked all assemblymen to state their stand on their support for PH or the new mixed coalition that took only less than a minute.

Sultan Ibrahim, who earlier arrived at 2.44pm, was seen leaving the building at about 5.09pm.

He was followed by Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Among those seen exiting Bukit Timbalan earlier were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Gambir assemblyman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president.

Those that were not present was Amanah deputy president and Simpang Jeram assemblyman Datuk Salahuddin Ayub and Johor Bersatu chief and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang.