Wan Azizah at PMO with Nurul Izzah, probably to clear her desk

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail waves at reporters as she arrives at Perdana Putra February 25, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was at the Prime Minister’s Office this morning, accompanied by her daughter, PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She arrived at 10.30am in her personal vehicle, a Toyota Vellfire, and is believed to be here to remove her belongings from her office.

Dr Wan Azizah briefly stopped and waved at reporters who have been stationed at the entrance of the Prime Minister’s Office since 8am.

About 20 minutes later, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was also spotted entering the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier at 9.25am Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at Perdana Putra where he began work as the interim prime minister, after he met Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders at his home.

MORE TO COME