BN, PAS MPs gather near Umno HQ ahead of interview by Agong

Tan Sri Annuar Musa arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Several Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS MPs were seen gathering near the Umno headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) before a scheduled interview by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this afternoon.

Among Umno leaders seen were secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar

Also spotted were MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, MCA president Datuk Wee Ka Siong, as well as PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PAS MP Nik Muhammad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

Khairy Jamaluddin arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Earlier this morning, Umno members had gathered at PWTC for a meeting and as time went on more members arrived.

Yet to be seen were former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak whose court case was adjourned today due to this meeting, and current Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who had earlier met with interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will interview all MPs one by one to ascertain who commands the majority of the Dewan Rakyat to become the next prime minister.

The process will start at 2.30pm today with 90 MPs, while the rest of them will be called tomorrow.