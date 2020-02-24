Sultan Nazrin: Future glory of Muslim ummah depends on Generation M

Sultan Nazrin Shah said the role of Generation M is significant and very influential in moving and shaping the direction of the future of the ummah and the world.. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Feb 24 — The glory of the Muslim ummah in future relies on the success achieved by the young Muslim generation or “Generation M”, comprising those below the age of 30, said the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He said the role of Generation M is significant and very influential in moving and shaping the direction of the future of the ummah and the world.

Generation M, he said, is confident and comfortable in combining faith and modernity, as well as not dispelling traditional values easily without first verifying the facts and data and proving their relevance in today’s world.

“They need understanding and rationality of matters, they practise the culture of dialogue, questioning, debate and they interact.

“They are no longer the ones who sit cross-legged on the mat, hear and accept passively what is being said. Through the Internet, they have alternative sources of knowledge that enable them to study and make comparison for verification,” he added.

He said Generation M also had intellectual capital, looked at the world with a broader and more complex lens and believed that Islam should be able to be accepted by the world.

They chose to play the role of Islamic ambassadors, conveying the message of moderation, looking at the world as a stage of cultural encounters, rather than a clash of cultures, and interpreted cultural diversity as a beauty that symbolised the richness of God’s creation and greatness, he added.

However, he raised a question whether the current approaches by various Islamic individuals and institutions were able to bring them closer to the majority of Generation M or were they becoming more distant.

The sultan said this when opening a discussion, “Muzakarah Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah”, with the theme ‘Upholding Glory of the Ummah: History, Vision and Hope’, here today.

As such, Sultan Nazrin expressed the need for the older generation to understand the thinking and soul of Generation M, as well as to formulate an approach that would make them valuable assets to motivate and encourage Generation M to become a leading force in elevating dignity of the Muslim ummah.

He said the young Muslim generation should become the agents of change, strive to do their best, be determined in exploring new horizons, remain strong to their faith and not compromise with Islamic idealism in upholding the glory of the ummah.

On the muzakarah, Sultan Nazrin said that he hoped it would come up with an honest analysis, examine the effectiveness, productivity and impact generated through the Quranic teaching practiced by the Muslim community in lifting the glory of the ummah.

“It can enable the people to understand, appreciate the things that are hidden and exposed, as well equips the minds of Muslims with various knowledge and skills to face the current social, trade, science, engineering and technology developments,” he added. — Bernama