Sarawak and Sabah voters will block Azmin-led power grab, Amanah youth leader claims

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A top youth leader from Amanah believes Sarawak and Sabah’s multiracial parties will not back a purported plot to topple the Pakatan Harapan government by a faction led by PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Condemning the parties involved as traitors of the people, Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin said that Warisan and the Sarawakian Parties’ Coalition (GPS) will not risk its multiracial power base by aligning with Islamists PAS.

“This backdoor government that Azmin, Umno and PAS are trying to forge will fail because PAS is not accepted by the Sarawakian and Sabahan people,” he said in a statement.

“Without Warisan and GPS, the plot for a backdoor government has met a dead end. Thus we from Amanah Youth will persevere and remain loyal to protect the people’s mandate.”

GPS, Warisan and PAS are said to have joined a coalition to form a new federal government together with Bersatu, defectors from PKR led by Azmin, and Umno.

Leaders from the Borneo political parties were said to be among those granted an audience with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong at the palace yesterday, but were visibly absent at a dinner attended by more than 100 MPs from the parties of the new coalition.

Aiman Athirah, head of Amanah Women wing, in a separate statement called Bersatu MPs and PKR defectors turncoats.

Echoing Shazni’s call for political parties to respect the mandate given to PH at the 14th general election, a new government formed through backdoor scheming will be “immoral.”

“Who these turncoats are have become more apparent, appearing without shame,” she said.

“They are proud that they can form a new government through immoral ways.”

So far no leaders from the parties involved have denied or admitted to the forming of a new coalition.

But last night PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was caught on video acknowledging that the prospect of PH collapsing is possible, describing the rapid political development as a “betrayal.”

Anwar is currently meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the latter’s residence in Seri Kembangan.

His wife and PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah party president Mohamad Sabu, are also present, according to sources.