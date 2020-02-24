Sabah’s Warisan next to support Dr M as PM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal gives a speech at the Kimanis Careers Carnival in Membakut January 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 24 — Sabah’s Parti Warisan will continue supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be the prime minister.

President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal issued a statement to say that he still maintained his support for Dr Mahathir after learning of the latter’s resignation.

“At the same time, Shafie said Sabah leaders will also prioritise the people’s interest in the current political scenario,” said the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Earlier, reporters had asked Shafie to comment on the resignation but Shafie declined comment as he was not aware of it.

Shafie then said that Sabah would work with the federal government and had been supporting Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

He previously backed Dr Mahathir when asked to comment on Dr Mahathir’s announcement that no date has been set for the leadership transition after chairing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting, saying that his leadership was more important than the transition.

Warisan, with nine MP seats, is allied with PKR and DAP since the the 2018 general election, but is not a member of Pakatan Harapan and forged friendly relations while Gabungan Parti Sarawak has remained an opposition to the Harapan coalition government.

Warisan and Parti Upko hold 10 Parliamentary seats from the 26 parliament seats in Sabah and Labuan.

Sabah DAP hold three MP seats while Sabah PKR has three MPs with its Ranau MP Jonathan Yassin had quit to follow Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Sabah PPBM has five MPs, Sabah Umno (2MPs) and one each from Sabah STAR, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).