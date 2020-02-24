Pakatan has lost support and legitimacy, Umno sec-gen tells DAP’s Nga

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa leaves after the Umno meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn February 23, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has claimed the political meeting between Opposition leaders along with their Parti Pribumi Bersatu and PKR counterparts was an indicator that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has lost popular support and thus its legitimacy.

Responding to Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming on Twitter, he said all the MPs present at the meeting in the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel yesterday evening represented the people.

“That is why you should not have been so arrogant, YB. Only now you talk about the rakyat... for two years you kencing (used) rakyat!” Annuar said.

In another tweet, he said PH was the problematic factor, as it failed to perform and ultimately fractured.

“The Opposition is committed to prioritising what is best for the rakyat’s interest. The country must be safe, stable, with its leadership focused on working with the rakyat. We must put aside sentiment, and hand out an equaliser for stability,” Annuar said.

In Nga’s tweet yesterday, he said the only legitimate government is the government from the people, by the people & for the people, and any backdoor government without mandate from the people is a betrayal as it is illegitimate, will not last long, and will be punished by the people.

Unexpected meetings among the parties implicated in the plot for a new government took place yesterday, as speculation was intense that a replacement for the Pakatan Harapan government would be announced last night.

The political parties of Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Parti Warisan Sabah, and the PKR faction aligned with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali gathered for furtive meetings that each tried to play down as “normal” despite their patently atypical nature.

There were four separate meetings yesterday — Azmin’s faction at Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya, Bersatu leaders at their Petaling Jaya headquarters, GPS and Warisan at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Kuala Lumpur and PAS and Umno at a retreat in Janda Baik, Pahang.

Despite the open speculation that the PH government was about to collapse and be replaced by the new alliance of ruling and Opposition parties, no government leader or representative has come out to deny this and calm the nation.