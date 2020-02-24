Khalid Samad confident Pakatan can deal with other ‘viruses’ just as well as MOH deals with Covid-19

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks during PlanMalaysia’s Federal Territories Day celebration in Putrajaya February 20, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Despite the local political arena falling into uncertainty over the last 24-hours, one federal minister has cast his confidence in Pakatan Harapan (PH) being able to ride the current wave and remain strong as a coalition.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad had through a posting on Twitter this morning said that he hoped PH would be able to deal with the political viruses plaguing them equally as well as the Health Ministry has been in dealing with the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

He made the reference when he shared a post by the Health Ministry announcing the recovery of the 18th local Covid-19 patient along with his tweet.

“Congratulations KKM (Ministry of Health). Hopefully (patients) all recover to the point all patients have been officially cured.

“If we were able to control and handle the coronavirus effectively, I am confident PH is able to handle other viruses!” he wrote.

This comes after a day of unexpected meetings among the parties implicated in the plot for a new government took place yesterday, as speculation was rife that a replacement for the PH government would be announced last night.

However, an aide to the prime minister said none would be made, and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not show up at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, where Opposition members and those aligned to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali were gathered, purportedly for a dinner among MPs.

At noon today, Anwar is scheduled for an audience with the Yang diPertuan Agong, who already met yesterday with the leaders of six political parties that are believed will form this new and still-unnamed coalition.