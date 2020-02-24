IGP urges Malaysians to stay calm while political drama unfolds

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters at the Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Malaysians should await announcements about the government from the Yang diPertuan Agong and refrain from speculation, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

Hamid was speaking to reporters outside the Istana Negara after an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The federal police chief assured Malaysians that the country was not at any risk of upheaval.

“I urge all not to speculate on the current situation,” he said.

“The democratic process is ongoing well and, inshallah, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will announce his decision soon. I urge patience from all, from the leaders of political parties, party supporters and the public.”

He reiterated that the country was stable and said Malaysians should carry on as normal.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned unexpectedly as the prime minister today, after yesterday’s alleged plot to seize federal power from Pakatan Harapan.

