Former Bersih chief Ambiga joins call for Dr M to return as PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Former Bersih chairman Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan has backed those calling for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to reconsider his resignation as the prime minister.

She said Pakatan Harapan’s mandate from the 2018 general election remained valid and Dr Mahathir should consequently stay on in the post.

“As things stand Tun Mahathir enjoys the confidence of the majority of the House. Amanah and DAP have also expressed their support for Tun M and I would urge Tun to retake the reins of power as entrusted by the people and steer PH into calmer waters.

“From the ashes may the phoenix rise and may the people see a stronger and more united PH to complete its mandated tasks, particularly that of reform. Cooler heads must prevail, and the nation and its people must come first,” she said in a statement.

Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly today following a Sunday filled with intense speculation that Bersatu would form a coalition government with major Opposition parties.

He also withdrew as the chairman of Bersatu and will lead several leaders in quitting the party, his aides told Malay Mail.

Separately, both PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng have publicly exonerated Dr Mahathir of any involvement in the alleged plot.

Lim also said his party will propose that PH renominate Dr Mahathir to be prime minister when its presidential council meets tonight.

It is unclear how the arrangement would work as Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the party is quitting the ruling coalition.

Dr Mahathir is at Istana Negara now for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding his resignation.

