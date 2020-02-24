Following PM’s resignation, ministers share latest status

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad briefing members of the media about the latest Covid-19 situation at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya February 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Several Cabinet ministers shared their latest status in various media following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister today.

Among them were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad as well as Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Dzulkelfy via his official Twitter account uploaded at about 4pm stated that the current Covid-19 update would be his last tweet as Health Minister.

“Alhamdulillah! 2 two more cases of Covid-19 full recovery and discharge today. No new +ve case. Case 14th and 19th were earlier treated at HKL. Total number full recovery and discharged cases as at today at 20.

“Two more cases are still warded and stable. This is my last Tweet as Health Minister. Thank you! he said.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin in a media statement received by Bernama at about 3.30pm apologised and thanked all farmers, breeders and fishermen, for the one year and eight months he had served as minister.

“This is my term at MOA and I pray for your fate to continue improve under the new MOA leadership.

“I have completed my tenure in MOA to fight for farmers, breeders and fishermen. If I had failed, I offer my apologies to all of you,” he said.

He also prayed the future would be better for farmers, breeders and fishermen as well as his intention to continue struggling for them when he was no longer with the government.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Department in a statement announced Dr Mahathir had sent his resignation letter as the 7th Prime Minister of Malaysia today.

The letter was sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 1pm.

Dr Mahathir also resigned as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Meanwhile, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the party had decided to leave PH and the decision was made at the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council at a special meeting held yesterday.

Earlier, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin were sacked by the party with immediate effect.

Mohamed Azmin, who is Gombak MP and 10 PKR MPs declared they had left the party to form an independent block in Parliament.

In this regard, Hannah Yeoh who is also Segambut MP in her Facebook entry also shared her experience as the Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

“Since being appointed the Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, I have gone to work every day as though 24 hours is all we’ve got to reform the system and improve policies in Putrajaya.

“My staff will tell you the number of times I reminded all to give their best because we will have to give an account to the people with the power and time we have. Hence, we work tirelessly even on weekends in Segambut because we do not take for granted the mandate given by the people,” according to a status update on her official Facebook page. — Bernama