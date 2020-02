Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s office is scheduled to issue a statement soon on talk that he has resigned.

“We will issue a statement later today,” one of his press officers told journalists in a WhatsApp group with media members.

Earlier, news portal The Malaysian Insight reported that Dr Mahathir has handed in his resignation to Istana Negara.

