Aide: Dr M, several MPs to leave Bersatu for unknown destination

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will resign from Bersatu after withdrawing as its chairman earlier, several aides confirmed today.

However, they all declined to say whether the Langkawi MP will join or form another party.

“Yes, but for more info, we have to wait if there’s any official announcement,” one aide told Malay Mail.

Another source close to the Bersatu leadership also confirmed that several leaders will also depart from the party that Dr Mahathir helped established in September 2016.

These include Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, Titiwangsa MP Rina Harun, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abd Rahman, Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Senator Radzi Jidin as well as his media advisor Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this evening following his resignation as prime minister.

The 94-year-old tendered his resignation following open speculation that Bersatu had tried to form a new coalition government with Opposition parties.