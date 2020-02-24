Dr M quits as Bersatu chairman after leaving PM post

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tendered his second resignation today as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tendered his second resignation today as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the Malay Bumiputera party he co-founded to go head-to-head with Umno in the 2018 elections.

The 94-year-old had relinquished his post as prime minister just hours earlier.

“Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad has tendered his resignation letter as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“The letter was sent to the Bersatu headquarters today,” a two-paragraph statement read.

MORE TO COME