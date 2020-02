Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has officially quit Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has officially quit Pakatan Harapan, said party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a Facebook posting Muhyiddin said the decision came after a meeting yesterday in support of party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council in a special meeting on February 23, 2020 have taken the decision to exit Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

MORE TO COME