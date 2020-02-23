Khalid Samad denies offering Dr M pick of Cabinet post

Amanah’s Khalid Samad said he only proposed that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad bring PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim into the Cabinet during the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting on Friday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Amanah’s Khalid Samad said he only proposed that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad bring PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim into the Cabinet during the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting on Friday.

The Amanah leader also denied saying Dr Mahathir should get the portfolio of his choosing in return for relinquishing the prime minister’s post.

“Regarding rumours that I was disrespectful to Tun Dr Mahathir at the presidential council meeting by offering him the post of finance minister, education minister, and more in return for his resignation, I deny such a statement and anyone who provided misleading information about this, I ask that he identify himself as I would like to know which member of the council it is (who said this),” he was quoted as saying by the Wilayahku portal.

On Friday, PH convened an increasingly rare meeting of its presidential council that was meant to fix a date for Dr Mahathir’s departure as the prime minister.

However, the event ended in a stalemate after his party threatened to withdraw from the coalition unless he is allowed to choose when he will relinquish the position.

Matters escalated since then and plunged the country into speculation that Bersatu could form a coalition government with Opposition parties as well as sections of PH that are aligned to Dr Mahathir.

Earlier this evening, a convoy of around 20 vehicles believed to be carrying the leaders of Malaysia’s major political parties were seen entering the compound of the Istana Negara.

This was after the country’s major political parties such as Bersatu, Umno, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (formerly Sarawak Barisan Nasional) convened atypical meetings today.