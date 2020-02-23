Azmin poses alongside grandchild at balloon-festooned birthday lunch amid talk of purported meet with Bersatu

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali with his birthday grandchild and balloons. — Picture courtesy of twitter.com/AzminAli

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali this afternoon chose to highlight his lunch with family members in celebration of his granddaughter's birthday, all while speculation remains rife that his PKR faction will have a planned meeting with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) today.

Azmin took to social media platform Twitter with a series of public posts to share his activities.

“Together with family having lunch celebrating the birthday of eldest grandchild Farah Inayah Rose,” the economic affairs minister wrote at 1.15pm using his official Twitter account.

“Spending time to have lunch together with family in conjunction with grandchild's Farah Inayah Rose's second birthday. May grandfather's grandchild continue to grow up healthy, cheerful and happy.

“This is happiness. Playing balloons with grandchild,” he said in the third tweet at around 1.44pm.

Speculation is rife today that arrangements are being made for PPBM chairman Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to meet Azmin’s faction as well as representatives from Umno and PAS, with the ultimate aim of forming a new government by this week.

Earlier today, senior leaders within PKR that were said to be aligned to Azmin’s faction were reportedly spotted at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel, with PPBM leaders also reportedly sighted there.

Ini lah kebahagiaan. Bermain belon dengan cucu 😇 pic.twitter.com/K7e5Yo5FeX — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) February 23, 2020

