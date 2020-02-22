Johor identifies 15 sites for Rumah Mampu Biaya programme statewide

Workers build homes and shops in a partially completed new township about 40km away from Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex in Pengerang February 4, 2015. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 22 — The Johor government has identified 15 sites statewide for the construction of houses under the Johor affordable house (‘Rumah Mampu Biaya Johor’ (RMBJ)) programme.

State Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the state government had targeted the construction of houses under the programme in every district especially in Kulai, Mersing and Muar in an effort to ensure the people had the opportunity to own homes and simultaneously achieve the target of 100,000 units under the scheme in 2023.

‘’The government identifies and provide land or acquire them through the provision under the Land Acquisition Act 1965 for the programme. The state government also provides about RM100 million every year for the purpose of taking back strategic land to build the affordable houses.

‘’The 15 sites or 15 housing projects will be implemented with the co-operation of selected implementing agencies such as Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ) and Perbadanan Islam Johor (PIJ) Holdings and its categories (of units) would depend on the demand at the locations concerned,’’ he said.

Dzulkefly said this at a media conference after a RMBJ C Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang open drawing ceremony, here today.

He said the process of implementing the RMBJ programme on sites ranging from four hectares (ha) and 28 ha was now in the final negotiation stages with the selected implementing agencies.

He also targeted that the ground-breaking ceremonies for the projects could be carried out in the second and third quarter of this year.

‘’Currently, we are going through several treasury processes because we want to immediately appoint the implementing agencies. Several negotiation processes in terms of fixing prices and others, up to the letter of offer and acceptance, and agreement will be carried out in the near future.

‘’Subsequently, the planning permission will be given to the relevant local authorities (PBT). We will facilitate a fast track route to the PBT on the constructions of the RMBJ programme and god willing, after everything is finalised, we will target the ground-breaking ceremonies around June or September,’’ he said.

He said the units in the RMBJ programme on the 15 sites were estimated to be priced from RM42,000 to RM300,000 each. — Bernama