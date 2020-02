The policy will provide supporting measures including the development of testing and research standards to facilitate the adoption of biodiesel with a 30 per cent palm oil content. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Malaysia will implement a B30 biodiesel programme in the transport sector by 2025 or even earlier, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today at the launch of the country's National Automotive Policy plan.

The policy will provide supporting measures including the development of testing and research standards to facilitate the adoption of biodiesel with a 30 per cent palm oil content, Mahathir said. ― Reuters