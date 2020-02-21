Dr Afif slapped with show-cause letter from PKR disciplinary board

The show-cause letter alleged that Dr Afif was involved in activities to sabotage the Youth Congress in Ayer Keroh, Melaka on Dec 6 last year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 ― Former PKR Youth deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin has been issued a show-cause letter by the party’s Disciplinary Board for allegedly causing trouble at the party’s Youth Congress last year.

The PKR Permatang Pauh division deputy chief said he received the letter this afternoon and was given 14 days to reply.

Dr Afif said he learnt that several other PKR Youth leaders had been similarly served the show-cause letter although he did not have their names.

“I will be contacting my friends to find out how many received this letter,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the Penang football squad’s new jersey by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here last night.

The show-cause letter, dated Feb 20 and signed by Disciplinary Board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim, alleged that Dr Afif was involved in activities to sabotage the Youth Congress in Ayer Keroh, Melaka on Dec 6 last year.

Dr Afif, who is state Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, and Rural and Health Development Committee chairman, said this was the first time he had heard of the charges against him. ― Bernama