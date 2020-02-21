Info on Wheels programme receives positive response from public, says deputy minister

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Eddin Syazlee Shith, speaks after launching Safer Internet Day 2019 in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Feb 21 — The Info on Wheels (IOW) programme, implemented by the Department of Information (JaPen) nationwide has received positive response from the public in understanding government’s initiatives better as well as obtaining accurate information on Covid-19 infection.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith said a total of 2,599 programmes were implemented at 6,344 locations nationwide, including 135 were held at 380 locations in Johor, beginning January 23 until yesterday.

He said IOW programme had eased public uneasiness over Covid-19 infection and the spread of fake news related to the virus.

“We (the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia) see this IOW positively and many people who have yet to attend, have requested for the programme to be held in their areas.

“We view this as a success in the outreach efforts implemented by JaPen and other agencies in disseminating accurate information directly to the people,” he said.

Eddin Syazlee said this to reporters after participating in IOW programme at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Gelang Patah, here today.

Also present were Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad and JaPen deputy director-general (Digital Content) Hashim Bedu.

Eddin Syazlee also said that the government always ready to face constructive criticism and the IOW provided a platform for the people to communicate their wishes to the government.

“In the Covid-19-related issues, IOW is the best way for us to deal with the people. We, as the leaders, will go down to the field to meet the people and explain what really happens so that people are not living in fear and we can run the economy as usual,” he said.

Asked about non-governmental organisations (NGOs) interested in working with JaPen and other agencies in implementing IOW which focused on initiatives such as cost of living aid (BSH), i-Suri, mySalam and e-Tunai Rakyat, he said they were welcomed to do so by contacting JaPen in their respective states. — Bernama