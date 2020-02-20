Woman found slashed to death in Puchong

Asmadi said the body was found sprawled near a Toyota Camry car, believed to to be victim's, in Puchong. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — A local woman was found dead with several slash wounds at the parking lot in Jalan Merbah, Puchong Jaya City Centre in Puchong here last night.

Serdang Police chief ACP Asmadi Borhan said the body of the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was found at 10.30pm by a passer-by who alerted a police team on patrol in the area.

“The body was found sprawled near a Toyota Camry car, which is believed to be hers.

“The crime scene investigation is ongoing with the help of the Selangor Police forensic team and canine unit. The footage of the closed-circuit television camera around the area are also being studied,” he said in a statement here today.

The body was taken to Serdang Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama



